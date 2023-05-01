'I feel 16' | Gwinnett County woman celebrates 100th birthday

Very few people ever reach the milestone the Ramos family is celebrating. They are honoring the heart and soul of 4 generations.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A woman in Gwinnett County has become a centenarian after passing her 100th birthday on January 5.

Ms. Julia Ramos was born on January 5th, 1923, and on Thursday, four generations later, she celebrates a milestone many don't live to see.

Her favorite thing in the world is spending time with her family; they call her 'Gigi.' Cynthia Ramos, Julia's daughter-in-law, said she'd earned that title over her many years.

“She is larger than life to us.” Cynthia said. “I almost want to say she is ‘The Gigi.’”

Sitting at a dining room table with her two great-grandchildren, 7-year-old Avah and 4-year-old David, Cynthia spoke about her love for them.

“There’s nothing a wouldn’t do for my babies,” she said, giving David a kiss on the head and putting her arm around Avah, "I love my babies more than anything.”

The family lives in their home in Suwanee, and they feel blessed to have four generations of their lineage still here. They feel the significance of time because of Gigi.

“She is turning 100!” Avah said.

The 7-year-old's mother, Candis Gilchrist, said Gigi has been heavily involved in their lives, taking care of anyone in the family.

"When I was little, she took after me.” Candis said. “It’s amazing to see it come full circle as she cares for my daughter.”

Over her life, Gigi raised three sons and is now blessed with four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. Gigi is also the oldest mother at her church.

After a century, her family said Gigi is quick-witted and young and heart. Dennis Ramos called out from the kitchen during the interview asking his mother 'how old did you say you feel?"

"I feel 16," Gigi said while smiling.

When she was 16 in 1939, Gigi loved to dance, with one classic being her favorite.

“My friends and I would go out on Saturdays.” Gigi said. “I loved the jitter bug.”

And she hasn't put her dancing shoes up yet; Gigi's family agrees that she still gets around remarkably well.

On the counter of her kitchen are decades of family photos that show and tell an incredible story of a family's lineage. As the only surviving sibling in a family of six, Gigi thought back to the

She is the only surviving sibling of 6 and often thinks back to the unthinkable and frequently heartbreaking history they witnessed.

"My father was born in slave times," Gigi said, sharing his photo; she added, “I remember my Aunt wouldn’t eat to let us have the food during the depression.”

Since she was born in 1923, the world has gone through both sorrowful misfortunes and life-changing inventions. Gigi had lived through both World Wars, many pandemics and inventions like television, computers and the internet.

And even though the world continues to change around her, some things remain constant in Gigi's life: The importance of family, heart and humor.

When asked about the secret to long life, Gigi laughed, saying, "They'll have to read my book."

But the truth is, Gigi has already given up her keys to a well-lived life.

“Be kind, be righteous, and do the right thing.” Dennis, her son said.