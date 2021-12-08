'Change the world, $1 at a time' | LaGrange man proving small acts of kindness can go a long way

Anthony Talley of LaGrange is trying to make a difference, $1 at a time.

LAGRANGE, Ga. — One man in LaGrange is proving $1 can go an awfully long way.

Anthony Talley created a program where he collects just $1 from people all around his community to donate to someone in need, and he's showing how small acts of kindness can add up.

He told 11Alive that in the last year, he's raised roughly $8,000, which primarily went toward helping a man who lost his home in a fire. He also used some of it to give back to children, buying ice cream for every elementary school student in the Troup County cities of LaGrange, Hogansville and West Point.

"When I do stuff like this it's an overwhelming joy," Talley said. "People say, 'well what do you plan to get out of this?' And I tell them I plan to change the world, one life at a time, one dollar at a time."

The program is called $1 Thursdays, and Talley's latest charitable effort involves raising money to help a mother of 10 with the purchase of a new car after hers was lost in an accident involving her daughter.

If you'd like to help Talley in his fundraising, he collects through cash app with the user name $AnthonyMauriceTalley and through Venmo at @Anthony-Talley-9.