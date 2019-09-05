FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — The search for two fishermen who went overboard into Lake Lanier Wednesday has turned from rescue to recovery.

Forsyth County authorities are searching the waters and shores of Lake Lanier to find then after a boat crash between two vessels sent several people overboard near Bald Ridge Creek - not far from Little Ridge Park around 5 p.m. Wednesday, officials said.

First responders were able to save two women and man from one boat and authorities have resumed the search for two fishermen.

Sgt. Lee Brown with the Department of Natural Resources said the 60-year-old fishermen and 39-year-old fishermen are believed to be neighbors, but they still haven't released their identities.

Search crews think they have a better idea of where to search this morning, but the depth of the water still presents a challenge. Brown said the water is about 80 to 100 feet deep.

The Georgia Department of Natural Resources is working alongside the fire department and the Forsyth County Sheriff's Office in the search. Authorities haven't announced how the accident may have happened.

