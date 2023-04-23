WATCH LIVE | Legacy celebration service held for late Dr. Charles Stanley at First Baptist Church of Atlanta

On Saturday, Stanley lied in repose for a public viewing service at the church as many went up to pay their respects.

ATLANTA — Dr. Charles Stanley's life and impact are being remembered by many at a legacy celebration service inside First Baptist Church of Atlanta.

The ceremony will be held from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. You can watch the full service below.

The late pastor headed First Baptist Church of Atlanta for 51 years and founded his organization In Touch Ministries, which eventually became a global conglomerate.

His outreach was tremendous, as Dr. Stanley's messages could be heard on television and radio programs throughout the country. His impact on others was felt after his death was announced, with those taking to social media to pay their respects and remember the man he was.

Stanley was known by many through his show, "The Chapel Hour," which began airing on 11Alive in the '70s. It was later renamed, “In Touch with Dr. Charles Stanley,” which aired nationally. The program still airs on 11Alive.

He is survived by his daughter Becky and his son Andy, a fellow pastor at North Point Community Church, along with his sister Susie, the church community said.

At this time, his family has requested that the memorial service honoring his life be private. If you cannot attend the public repose, a livestream of the ceremony will be available on the Charles Stanley website. To view the site, click the link here.