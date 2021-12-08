As a result, all of LifeLine’s shelters are participating in fee-waived adoptions.

ATLANTA — Looming evictions are threatening to bring an unprecedented number of dogs and cats to shelters in the Atlanta area, according to one of the area's leading shelter services.

Shelters for LifeLine Animal Project's Fulton and DeKalb County Animal Services have already been taking up to 50 animals per day this summer.

“When people lose their homes, pets end up in shelters,” DeKalb County Animal Services Shelter Director Kerry Moyers-Horton says. “Since our shelters are full, we have nowhere left to put these animals. Please consider adopting a new pet to help keep Atlanta’s animals safe.”

According to the Census Bureau, an estimated eight million pets could lose their homes in the next 30 to 90 days because of evictions nationwide. The Bureau also estimates that more than 400,000 metro Atlanta households are behind in rent.

As a result, all of LifeLine’s shelters are participating in fee-waived adoptions.

URGENT: Out of space! URGENT: We're out of space. There are hundreds of animals currently in our care and we simply cannot help them all without you, Atlanta. Adoption fees will be waived for all animals starting Friday, August 13th through Sunday, August 15th to help these pets find loving homes. Visit a LifeLine shelter this weekend to find your new companion and save a life. To see all of our adoptable pets, visit LifeLineAnimal.org/adopt. Posted by LifeLine Animal Project on Tuesday, August 10, 2021

After a federal eviction moratorium was allowed to lapse in early August, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued a new moratorium on evictions that would last until Oct. 3.