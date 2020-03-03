COLLEGE PARK, Ga. — The College Park Skyhawks took part in the National Read Across America Day program at College Park Elementary today. As one of the primary sponsors of the event, the Skyhawks donated more than 500 books for the school whose student body consists of kindergarten through 5th grade.

As part of the organization’s continued community participation to local youths, Skyhawk shooting guard, Charlie Brown, Jr. personally read a book for a group of students at every grade level.

“Being in my position, we can help change lives. Motivate and inspire,” said Brown, “They look up to us so it’s our job to be the best role models we can be.”

A focus of the Title 1 school is to focus on raising test scores in arithmetic and reading. College Park Elementary School set a goal of ensuring that every student receives at least three books appropriate for their grade level for Read Across America Day.

Students at College Park Elementary School for National Reading Across America Day

“It’s always good to come back and let the kids know that their dream can come true,” said Allison Ballard, media specialist for College Park Elementary.

“We know that literacy is the key to all other subjects.” It was important for us to create meaningful and memorable experiences for students. Each student will home 3 free books to grow their home libraries.”

This marks the school’s second year participating the National Reading Day according to school principal, Dr. Maisha Otway and the first time participation from the Skyhawks.

For more information about National Reading Day, click here or for more info about the College Park Skyhawks, visit their website.

