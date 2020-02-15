MACON, Ga. — In honor of Valentine's Day, one local business is "Macon love" to help people in need.

With their Macon Love Initiative, 7th Street Salvage wants to collect 1,000 pounds of food and personal care items for the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank.

The home decor store has already collected hundreds of items for the drive.

"It's crazy. Everybody sees it and they go home and they come back with a box," says store manager Cindy Gonzalez. "Someone came back with 40 backpacks the other day."

Along with donations, 7th Street also encourages people to leave love notes with encouraging messages. Those notes will be included with distributed food packages.

It's just a little encouragement for someone," says Gonzalez. "We have gathered so many people and different notes. It's been great."

Already-written notes are posted on 7th Street's storefront along with a Macon Love art mural.

7th Street Salvage Meet the Macon Love rugby team. @maconloverugby They invited their *... opponents* from Georgia College to join them in fundraising for our initiative. Talk about a store filled with love... some brought their friends, their wives, and their kids to donate too. . .

While the drive officially ends at 6 p.m. on Friday, Gonzalez encourages people to drop items off during their Saturday and Sunday hours.

The Middle Georgia Community Food Bank is in greatest need of protein rich food, dried and canned fruit, personal care items, backpacks, and monetary donations.

You can find 7th Street Salvage at 230 7th Street in downtown Macon.

