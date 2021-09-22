Macon's Rosa Jackson Community Center 'Family Fun Night' to offer friendly community competition

Free food, games, and prizes are just some of the things the center has planned for its 'Family Fun Night.'

MACON, Ga. — "Fun for the whole family" is the promise from the Rosa Jackson Community Center in Macon if you stop by Thursday night.

Free food, games, and prizes are just some of the things the center has planned for its 'Family Fun Night.'

You'll experience some friendly community competition as you go up against other families in some fun activities like Bingo.

Organizer Travis Brown says it's a way to bring the community together for a little fun during the pandemic.

"Give people a chance to get back out in the community, really learn what the community has to offer, and not be afraid to get around people, and like I said, have a good time, enjoy each other's company, win prizes -- which is always fun -- just kind of get back to a sense of normalcy," Brown said.

You can register on the Macon-Bibb Recreation Center website.

The Family Fun Night is this Thursday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.