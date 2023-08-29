'He was set up for big things' | Marine killed in California training flight originally from Georgia

Major Andrew Mettler's wife says her "endlessly supportive husband" went to Wheeler High School in Marietta and the two met in Georgia Tech.

Example video title will go here for this video

COBB COUNTY, Ga. — The pilot of a F/A-18D Hornet who died in a crash at the Marine Corps Air Station Miramar Thursday night was from Georgia.

Major Andrew Mettler served as an F/A-18 Hornet pilot with VMFA(AW)-224, Marine Aircraft Group (MAG) 31, 2nd MAW, stationed at Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort, South Carolina. Mettler, from Georgia, was commissioned in the Marine Corps on Nov. 30, 2007.

His friend of over a decade, Jacqui Le Gottlieb, said Mettler had a bright future.

"He was set up for big things. He studied hard, he loved his country, and he served call after call," she said.

Jacqui met Mettler's wife, Nancy, in 2012 as they were getting ready to board a plane to go on a mission trip. She said Nancy and her husband loved serving their community at all times.

"Here in San Diego, they were a part of a church and they were really active in the squadron and they were always doing fundraisers and going on mission trips and helping not just the greater American community, but also the local San Diego community," she said. "I know that when they were stationed out in Okinawa, they did the same thing. They just got really involved with the local community."

Jacqui had last seen Mettler about a month ago. Her husband met up with Mettler days before the incident.

"It's just unreal that the person that I was texting and chatting with, and [the person] my husband just took our daughter and had drinks with and went out for the afternoon is gone… it's just unreal," she said.

Jacqui said Mettler's biggest drive was his family: his two sons, daughter, and wife Nancy.

In a statement, Nancy tells 11Alive that her "endlessly supportive husband" went to Wheeler High School in Marietta and that the two met at Georgia Tech.

He graduated in 2007 and joined the Marine Corps as an aviator that same year.

"In my world, it's always been Andrew and Nancy together. He loved being a dad and he was one of the most supportive partners I've ever gotten to be around," Jacqui added.

Nancy said her husband was living his childhood dream, serving his country, and coming home to his family.

The U.S. Marine Corps said in a statement he had many accomplishments, including: "the Navy and Marine Corps Commendation Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal with gold star in lieu of second award, Navy Unit Commendation Medal, the National Defense Service Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Global War on Terrorism Service Medal, Korea Defense Service Medal, and Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with four bronze stars in lieu of 5th award."

Maj. Mettler was assigned to Marine All-Weather Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA(AW)) 224. The squadron was participating in Service Level Training Exercise 5-23, according to a release by the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing on Saturday.

Search and rescue crews recovered the pilot, who was confirmed dead at the crash site.

He was the only person aboard the aircraft.

The U.S. Marine Corps press release also stated: "With a heavy heart, our condolences go to the Marine’s family during this time."

Jacqui said they will honor his memory by celebrating him.

"He was just a family man. I think in some ways it's just a picture of what an American family would be," she added.

The aircraft is not part of the 3rd MAW but was operating out of MCAS Miramar, according to the Director of Communication for MCAS Miramar, Capt. Micahel Scaccia.

The crash site was on government property east of the air station, and there were no indications of damage to property on the ground.

The F/A-18 Hornet is the nation's first all-weather fighter and attack aircraft and is considered "the workhorse of Marine Corps tactical aviation," according to Naval Air Systems Command.