MACON, Ga. — On Saturday some Bibb County kids ditched their morning TV shows and headed to the bowling alley.

June O'Neal, one of the leaders of the Mentors Project of Bibb County, says the group's 20th annual Mentors Project and Friends Bowl-a-Thon was equal parts fundraiser and fun.

Kids and mentors gathered at 10 a.m. at Goldcup on Pio Nono Avenue to participate.

Corporate and individual sponsors donated to the Mentors Project while kids got to spend quality time with mentors.

“It's a great day for children to be out with positive role models, and it gives them good, clean Saturday morning fun,” O’Neal said.

According to O'Neal and the group's website, the Mentors Project pairs middle and high school students in Bibb County's public schools with role models who help them reach their full potential.

To become a mentor, call 478-765-8624 or head to the Mentors Project website to apply.

