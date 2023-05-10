Daughter wants justice for father shot and killed in Macon trailer park

Chasity Morgan says someone shot and killed her dad, 58-year-old David Lamar Morgan in a Macon Trailer Park. Now, she's looking for justice in his death.

MACON, Ga. — The daughter of 58-year-old David Lamar Morgan told us she wants justice for his death.

Morgan was shot and killed Wednesday morning at the Safe Haven Trailer Park in Macon.

Morgan's daughter, Chastity, talked about how her dad's life mattered. She says her dad was going to visit her in Ashburn next week.

“I was really looking forward to him coming. He said ‘I'll get my motorcycle fixed and I’m coming,’” she remembered.

Now, she's visiting him at the morgue in Macon instead.

“He didn’t make it,” Morgan said.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, someone shot and killed David Morgan at the Safe Haven Trailer Park around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

Morgan got a call from her aunt later that day.

“She said, ‘Chasity, are you sitting down?’ She said, ‘Chasity, your daddy is dead’ and I just cried, and cried, and cried," she said.

Morgan says her dad had his flaws.

“He stayed in and out of jail and in and out of prison,” she explained.

However, she says he was kind and was always trying his best

“He always tried to make you laugh. He tried to keep people happy. He loved us and he just wanted to live life. He just wanted to live,” Morgan said. “They robbed me of my daddy, man, that I had just started back building my relationship with."

Morgan says no matter what happened, he didn't deserve this.

“He's got kids, he's got grandkids, he's got a sister, he's got a brother. I mean, he has a family that cares, and now my grandbabies will never get to know who he was. Why did you have to kill him,” she said as she cried into her hands.

So, Morgan says the fight for justice is on.

“If I have to travel to Macon, Georgia however many times I have to, I'm not giving up. I don’t want this to get pushed under the rug – and whoever did this, I want them to pay for it,” she said.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says they do not have any new information to tell us about the case at this time. They said he did not live there and was visiting someone.

