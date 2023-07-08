'Our children do matter': Macon mother grieves son's shooting death

Someone shot and killed 20-year-old CaDarrius Porter on Feb. 25, 2023. Ever since then Jackson has worked to heal and get justice for her son.

MACON, Georgia — Macon mom Jessica Jackson has had to do what no parent should have to do, bury her son.

Someone shot and killed 20-year-old CaDarrius Porter on Feb. 25, 2023. Since then, Jackson has worked to heal and get justice for her son.

"It does get frustrating, it does, it really does, but I still just pray and think positive," Jackson says.

Jackson describes her son as a people person who loved video games, basketball and his family. He was gunned down on Grier Street in Macon, and Jackson got the news from her God sister while Jackson was headed to work. Jackson headed straight to the crime scene, praying all the way.

"I was hoping and praying it wasn't him, but I was able to recognize it was him, realize it was him when they lifted up his foot to put it on the stretcher," she says.

Wiping away tears, Jackson remembers arriving at the hospital and the somber parade of family, doctors, and police. According to Jackson, investigators wanted her to know her son was not the target.

She says officers told her, "CaDarrius was the victim of a crime that wasn't meant for him. He was in the wrong place at the wrong time."

Jackson says an argument started on social media and spilled out into the real world. Jackson says investigators think there could be a gang connection. Jackson said her son was not in a gang, to her knowledge and was welcomed in all neighborhoods and wore all kinds of colors.

Meanwhile, Jackson tries to stay busy with work, but CaDarrius's memory is never far from her mind. She spends time with her surviving son and wants to continue Ca'Darrius's dream of producing a clothing line called "Self Made Millionaire."

Jackson also continues to heal by joining support groups and feels the "More Than A Number" initiative can help other families like hers heal.

Jackson says, "It's a lot of hurting mothers out there. There are a lot of broken families." She continues, "Crime is not going unnoticed. Our children do matter."

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way.

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the survey page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.