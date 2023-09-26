'I still text his phone and leave messages': Macon family mourns Michael Burnett after motorcycle accident

Nearly two months after the accident, Michael's mother and father spoke about who Michael was and the worst night of their lives.

MACON, Ga. — Almost two months ago, Rogers Burnett and Rosemary Williams lost their son Michael. He died in a motorcycle accident after leaving his father’s house in Macon.

Rogers reflected on who his son was.

"He was just the person that you could meet him the first time and you’ll probably go away and say 'that young man was you know he was so nice you know,'" he said.

Michael Burnett was only a minute away from his dad's house when he lost his life. Close to two months later, his mother still can’t believe it.

“I still text his phone and leave messages. You know sometimes I forget he’s gone and I reach for my phone to call him and then I realize you know I can’t call him…because he’s gone," Williams said.

Michael and his father had a routine of watching boxing together. After Michael left, Rogers decided to go to the store and he ended up on the scene of his son’s accident.

"The helmet. I knew it was him and I just stopped right there in the middle and I jumped out running cause I see they was pumping his chest but hey let’s get the helmet off,” he said.

Rogers saw the state his son was in and the emotions took over.

"Oh that just took the wind out of me. I couldn’t think anymore," Burnett said tearfully.

There are some things that keep Williams awake at night.

“I think about the accident and what keeps me awake is wondering if he suffered. What was the last thing he thought?” Williams said.

There’s a constant reminder of Michael sitting at his dad’s house.

"His cars are parked over there. I hate going that way looking at both his cars and when I see them cars I think of Michael.”

Michael’s family believes the world would be better if more people were as kind and loyal as him.

His family asked if anyone knows information regarding Michael's accident, that they reach out to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office.