More than a Number: Macon woman still waiting for answers 30 years after mother's shooting death

29-year-old mother of four Glenda Gay was shot and killed June 19, 1994. Her daughter says they still have no idea who killed her and why.

MACON, Ga. — Pictures are memories stuck in time.

Iesha West’s mom, Glenda Gay, is stuck in 1994.

Gay was just 29 when she was shot and killed. West, Gay’s daughter, was only eight.

It's now been 29 years and West says she still has no idea who killed her mother or why.

“She was outgoing, loved to dance,” West said about her mom. “She was very caring — I mean she helped anyone she could.

It was June 19, 1994. West says she had spent the night at her aunt's house.

“That Sunday morning, headed back to my grandmothers, we got the worst news of my life,” West said.

West said Gay was at a party last seen alive around 4 a.m.

“The crowd was around [where Gay was shot],” West explained.

She said her family sat her down.

“They told me they loved me, but they said that your mom-- she's no longer here,” West said.

West was only 8 years old.

“You feel like your hopes are all gone," West said. "Like, I didn’t see a future.”

She says growing up without her mom completely altered her family's lives.

“For 29 years, I always think about it," West said. "I always wonder.”

West said her family never heard from Macon Police Investigators again. However, on her 18th birthday, West said she tried to reach out to them.

“The woman was like, why are you wanting to get into this now. Why did it take so long? Does it matter,” West remembered the police saying to her.

Discouraged, West never reached out again. Until now.

“It's time to give her a voice from the grave and I just want her to really rest in peace, and for our family to rest knowing that her killer is brought to justice,” she said

Our reports then say police didn't know the identity of the killer, but police described a man seen with her near the ABC Liquor Store on Martin Luther King Boulevard.

We reached out to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for any information regarding the case.

They said the only record available is the initial incident report the day Gay was killed. They say it’s still an open case, therefore no body camera footage or investigative files are available for the public to see at this time.

West says she has a child of her own now giving love to him like she knows her mother would've.

She says if anyone has any information, to reach out to the Bibb Sheriff's office at 478-751-7500.

