More Than a Number: 2023 Central Georgia Homicide Memorial Page

MACON, Ga. — The following page is part of the More Than a Number initiative launched by 13WMAZ. The page includes the homicide victims from Central Georgia in 2023. Central Georgia lost more than 100 people to homicide in 2022.
The memorial page serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the families impacted. 13WMAZ's Resource Guide is attached at the bottom for families who have lost a loved one to homicide.
Each year, 13WMAZ will provide a memorial page for those in Central Georgia who have been killed.
Macon/Bibb County
Brandon Marsalis Searcy
Cordele/Crisp County
Warner Robins/Houston County
Eatonton/Putnam County
Gray/Jones County
Dublin/Laurens County
Milledgeville/Baldwin County
Fort Valley/Peach County
MORE THAN A NUMBER
More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way.
The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the memorial page and the form page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.
More Than A Number will officially launch in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.
