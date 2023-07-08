x
More Than a Number: 2023 Central Georgia Homicide Memorial Page

13WMAZ is honoring victims of homicide in our community with the More Than A Number initiative.

MACON, Ga. — The following page is part of the More Than a Number initiative launched by 13WMAZ. The page includes the homicide victims from Central Georgia in 2023. Central Georgia lost more than 100 people to homicide in 2022. 

The memorial page serves as a reminder of the lives lost and the families impacted. 13WMAZ's Resource Guide is attached at the bottom for families who have lost a loved one to homicide. 

Each year, 13WMAZ will provide a memorial page for those in Central Georgia who have been killed.

Macon/Bibb County

Monquencio Johnson

Ashton Roberts

Ishmael Saleem

Pinalkumar Patel

Waymond Danzy

Robert Clayton Wells

Jimmy Lee Bradberry, Jr.

Jeffery Giddens

Keymarion Manor

CaDarrius Terrell Porter

Corey Maurice Hall

Gregory Smith

Christopher Rachalla

Donmeico Flowers

Zyshown Dunn

Ozias Gore

Trenton Harris

Lemuel Wilson

Demorrio Faulk

Trerico Thomas

Keneza Owens

Ahmad Harrell

Brandon Marsalis Searcy

Olico Dennis

Derrick Putmon

Eric Payton Thomas

Christoper Dewayne Curry

Cederic Bernard Davis

Donchevelle Boddie

Cordele/Crisp County

Tyee Browne

Warner Robins/Houston County

Ormand Humphrey

Anthony Presley

Eatonton/Putnam County

Fredrick Lamar Scott Jr.

Gray/Jones County

Zachery Morris

Dublin/Laurens County

Jimquez Nikwan Smith

Milledgeville/Baldwin County

Joshua Corey Jones 

Damarion Byrd

Syee Devon Havior

Fort Valley/Peach County

Morray Alexander Ross

MORE THAN A NUMBER

More Than A Number is a Poynter-Stand Together award-winning project by Justin Baxley designed to help families of loved ones impacted by tragedy and trauma interact with journalists in a less intrusive way. 

The initiative's goal is to give the victim a face and a voice to the family and give the family more control over the process. In addition, to the memorial page and the form page, a resource guide will be available to help families in the aftermath of their loved one's death with connections to various organizations for help with things such as counseling, cleanup and funeral costs.

More Than A Number will officially launch in August with a streaming special available on 13WMAZ+ for on-demand streaming. For any questions or concerns about More Than A Number, contact us here at the following email.

