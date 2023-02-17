Explore the 'nature of color' at Fernbank Museum

It's described to be a "rainbow exploration into the power color has in our lives."

ATLANTA — In an immersive exhibit at Fernbank Museum, people can explore the science of color and its importance in society.

"The Nature of Color" opened last weekend at the natural history museum and is on view through May 7. It offers an in-depth exploration of how color carries information in nature -- from its role in nature to how different hues can influence society and create meaning across cultures.

Bobbi Hohmann, the Vice President of Programming and Collections, describes the exhibit as "a unique blending of science and culture, providing many opportunities for guests to learn not only about the science of color and light but also about the significance and symbolism attributed to color by people around the globe."

Curated to be a fun and family-friendly exhibit, "The Nature of Color" features models, cultural objects, media and interactive components that invite museum-goers to play and experiment, according to a release from the museum.

Guests can expect to be immersed in a "kaleidoscope of imagery." They can take part in activities such as "painting" on a floor-to-ceiling canvas using their hands, walk through a color-changing room, explore their emotions in connection to various shades, and learn about the meaning of color and its shared identity from cave paintings to college sports.

A notable portion of the exhibit will also explore the diversity of human skin tones. The installation of portraits will showcase the work of Brazilian photographer Angélica Dass and "challenge socially constructed racial categories," a news release reads.