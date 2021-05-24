Nearly 100 teens participate in Teens to Queens Summit in Bibb County

Young "queens" from across central Georgia spent the weekend at Booker T Washington Community Center, at a workshop aimed to build skills and self-confidence

MACON, Ga. — Back in April, 13WMAZ told you about the Teens to Queens Summit coming to central Georgia. Over the weekend, young "queens" from across central Georgia spent the weekend at Booker T Washington Community Center the three-day summit.

More than 80 teens learned why they are queens.

"The first thing I did was learn to carry yourself in a presentable way, and be careful what you post on social media because all what you post, and every time you send a text, it is going to follow you your whole life," Amber Lundy said.

It's students like Lundy who are participating in the summit that started on Friday. With the goal of building these teens' skills and self-confidence.

"When we had to learn our value and our worth, and we learned that every day of the week, just say positive things about ourselves, and look at every day differently," Anyla Hicks Williams said.

On top of a jam-packed weekend, the young queens also worked on a community service project for Macon Periods Easier. Throughout the weekend the teens participated in break-out sessions talking about personal hygiene, their hair, and other topics.

"My favorite part was when we wrote our feelings down on a piece of paper and just burn them because sometimes we can't let things out, it just helps when we don't have people to talk to," Makayla Foster said.

"Some people do have mothers and grandmothers but don't feel comfortable talking to them, so it is better if you talk to a complete stranger sometimes because they won't judge you because they don't know you," Kyla Rountree said.

Shira Lawrence led the Teens to Queens Summit.

"So I figured this is the ideal time to get them out, and socializing and off their devices and spending time with people who are facing similar challenges," Lawrence said.

Lawrence knows that summits like these will show why mentors make a difference.