Central Georgians now have the option of trying vegan food for free.

MACON, Ga. — In an effort to help combat food insecurity, Macon Vegans is launching a plant-based food pantry on January 29th.

Macon Vegans will be providing Central Georgia with fresh produce and dairy alternatives on the last Friday of every month at their brand new food pantry.

Middle Georgia Community Food Bank executive director Kathy McCollum said, "Just because it's a new year doesn't mean the need went away."

This month, the Middle Georgia Community Food Bank started partnering with Macon Vegans founder, Gigi Weaver.

Weaver said, "That we can get these vegan food items out to the community."

With the help of many community leaders, this nonprofit is jumpstarting a plant- based food pantry, the first of its kind in Macon.

Southern Vegan Soul Cafe Chef Jessica Mack said, "We're really taking the excuses out of the picture and just letting people live."

Starting January 29, at 11 a.m. outside near Central City Park, you can pick up your nutrition-filled box. They will have boxes of plant-based dry goods, dairy-free alternatives, and meat alternatives ready for you to try.

"The goal is to have different distribution areas in the city so that we can get these vegan food items out to the community," said Weaver.

According to United Way of Central Georgia, more than one out of six Central Georgians are food insecure. That's why Weaver wanted to create this opportunity in Macon.

Weaver said, "This way they have this opportunity, without sacrificing themselves financially."

Cabbage and squash are just a couple out of the wide variety of fresh foods Macon Vegans has to offer for free.

"We are starting off smaller, because I'm not sure what the demand will be right now," said Weaver.

Weaver also says without the help of Feeding Georgia Families and Southern Vegan Soul Cafe, this would not be possible.

Mack said, "That's my favorite part to play with this whole pantry, to give people some ideas on what to actually cook with the boxes we are giving them."