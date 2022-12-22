Burglars hit metro Atlanta ballet company, stealing items from 'Nutcracker'

The first break-in happened Monday night just after 10 p.m.

ATLANTA — A metro Atlanta ballet company had tens of thousands of dollars in "Nutcracker" props stolen from them late Monday and early Tuesday morning.

The Northeast Atlanta Ballet Company in Lilburn became the target of the burglary. The director said she first found out from police about the burglary Tuesday morning.

"We just felt so violated. We just can't understand why people would want those type of things," said Jennifer Gordon, artistic director of Northeast Atlanta Ballet Company.

After viewing surveillance footage, the company found that two men, stole and destroyed most of the ballet's Nutcracker props, set, and backdrops.

The footage showed a white pick-up truck coming and leaving the company. Hours later, the two men were seen on camera in the same truck stealing a 20-foot trailer that contained the props.

The ballet crew later found the trailer and its belongings dumped in the parking lot of a church in Duluth.

The director then said after her team found the missing trailer she noticed the second trailer of the Nutcracker items was also broken into.

"We're just trying to give back to the community, working with children, trying to provide positive role models and create an environment where they can learn and grow," said Gordon.

This isn't the first time the two men have stolen. Police told the director they are repeat offenders.

All of these items will cost the ballet company about $20,000 to replace what was stolen with the most expensive piece being an $8,000 backdrop.

While the items might take a while to replace, the director said the burglary shouldn't affect their four upcoming productions in 2023.

Police are still looking for the suspects at this time.

The company said many of these items were handcrafted and are very difficult to replace.