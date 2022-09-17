Donor offers 1k for information leading to stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs

Three dogs were stolen during a break-in at PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter; one was found late Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

ATLANTA — Editors note: The video above is from previous reporting on the dogs

There's a $1,000 reward being offered per dog for information leading to the two stolen from a break-in at PAWS Atlanta rescue shelter on Friday morning.

Three dogs were stolen from the shelter, and one was found later that night after a post on the Nextdoor App. Her name is Emilia, a five-month-old pit bull mix with white and brown spots around both eyes.

But there's still a Yorkshire terrier and pit bull mix missing. Those two were described by the shelter as:

Princeton , a three-year-old brown and black Yorkshire terrier

, a three-year-old brown and black Yorkshire terrier Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix with one brown spot around the right eye

Princeton was surrendered to the shelter by a previous owner, and the shelter had been looking for a "soft place to land" for the dog. Violet was left in the PAWS Atlanta parking lot a few weeks ago, the shelter said, and at the time was "sick, scared, and undernourished."

The shelter said to be on the lookout for the stolen dogs on Craigslist, NextDoor, Facebook and out in your community. Contact the police and PAWS Atlanta (770-593-1155) immediately found.