Piedmont Park before Music Midtown and after festival left it a muddy madness

Heavy rainfall over the weekend left behind mud-soaked conditions for festivalgoers across the park grass where the event was held.

ATLANTA — After Atlanta's Piedmont Park was left a muddy disaster following the three-day Music Midtown festival last weekend, before and after drone footage captured by 11Alive shows just how substantial the damage really is.

On Thursday, the city's Parks and Rec Department said it's still too soon to assess the full impact of the damage, as they won't be able to get a full scope until the tents and equipment are all broken down.

The city said they expect restoration work to start next week.

11Alive's drone footage captured the before and after photos. You can check out the gallery and drone video below.

11Alive received the following statement from the Department of Parks & Recreation statement said:

The Department of Parks and Recreation is taking the necessary steps to carefully evaluate the weekend weather’s impact following the Midtown Music Festival at Piedmont Park. Presently, it is too soon to assess the full impact of the damage to park grounds as asset removal is still in progress. We anticipate remediation to begin as early as next week. The event host, Live Nation, is accountable and prepared to manage all remediation work. We look forward to providing full park access to our valued patrons as remediation gets underway. We apologize for the inconvenience.

