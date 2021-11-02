Portsmouth woman celebrates her 100th birthday

On Wednesday, Mrs. Olga Garrett celebrated her centennial. To stay safe, family and friends planned a number of activities in front of her Portsmouth home.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — It's not normally appropriate to give out a woman's age, but when you turn 100, we make an exception!

On Wednesday, Mrs. Olga Garrett celebrated her centennial. To stay safe, family and friends planned a number of activities in front of her Portsmouth home. The Norfolk State University drumline even stopped by!

When we asked what her secret is for such a long life, she says, it's God.

"I have been surprised," Mrs. Garrett says, "but if you just keep your hands in God's hands, you will make it!"

Mrs. Garrett has spent all of her 100 years in Portsmouth. She was a Sunday School teacher and served as a deaconess for her church for 61 years.