WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Road closures and the processional route for Chief Jimmy Williams' upcoming funeral have been released.

Williams, who was the fire chief for Houston County, passed away Tuesday from stage four pancreatic cancer.

The funeral will take place Friday at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.

The Houston County Fire Department says a large attendance is expected, and they've received word of over 80 vehicles to participate in the processional.

PROCESSIONAL ROUTE

The route will start on Sandy Run Road, taking a right onto Moody Road, then turning left onto Russell Parkway, then turning right onto Carl Vinson Parkway, then turning right onto Watson, then finally turning right onto South Pleasant Hill Road.

The fire department says intersections along the route will be closed and they're asking people to avoid those roads between 3 and 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

They say those unable to attend the funeral are welcome to gather along the processional route to pay their respects.

PARTICIPATING PUBLIC SAFETY EMERGENCY VEHICLES

The fire department is asking any law enforcement or public safety vehicles wanting to participate in the processional to arrive at 12 p.m. at the church.

They say to enter the main church parking lot off Moody Road and follow directions from onsite personnel.

PARKING

The fire department is asking any attendees planning to go to the cemetery to park in the parking lot off Sandy Run Road across from the church.

Other parking areas are designated on the map below.

VISITATION

Visitation, for friends and family, will be held at McCullough Funeral Home on South Houston Lake Road in Warner Robins on Thursday from 5 to 8 p.m.

A second visitation for friends and colleagues coming from outside the Warner Robins area will be held on Friday at Second Baptist Church on Moody Road from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.