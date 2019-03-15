PERRY, Ga. — Perry High School's production of Oliver Lansley's 'The Terrible Infants' beat out nine other states for best play at the Southeastern Theater Conference, making them our school of the week!

Members of Perry High School's theater department enjoy an early spring day outside by re-enacting scenes from their award winning play.



"'The Terrible Infants' is a weird, quirky, dark, Tim Burton-esque style play that was originated in Britain and was created and written by a man named Oliver Lansley," said 11th grader William Riddle.



Riddle assisted in directing the eight cast member, puppeteer play.



"The main overarching story is about a girl named Tilly who starts telling too many tales and she grows a tail, and then there's a bunch of other stories intertwined throughout that about a boy who eats too much sweets, a boy who disappears, a girl who wants to be pretty so she cuts off a bunch of pretty stuff and puts it on herself," Riddle said.



He says it started as a small classroom show in August, but they decided to compete against other high schools at the Georgia Theater Conference.



"We just went with the intention of having fun and entertaining the audience at GTC, but we actually won best play," Riddle said.



They also won Best Costume and went on to compete against 9 other states at the Southeastern Theater Conference, which senior Hanna Singletary says she'll remember forever.



"I don't think I've ever had that feeling before of our name being called, and just feeling like there's no one else in the room. It was just us excited and we worked so hard to get to that point," Singletary said.



"We'll have this experience for the rest of our lives so we just now, lay it to rest," Riddle said.



Unfortunately their last performance of 'The Terrible Infants' has passed, but you can catch their next production 'Matilda the Musical' from April 11-13.

