Two missing PAWS Atlanta dogs now safely found, $1,000 reward for third one still missing

Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was found tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash and harness.

ATLANTA — The second of three stolen PAWS Atlanta dogs who were taken after a break-in at the shelter on Friday night has been found, according to PAWS Atlanta Rescue Shelter.

Violet, a five-month-old pit bull mix, was spotted Sunday morning tied to a telephone pole wearing her leash and harness by a man out walking his dog, according to an Instagram post Sunday by the shelter. The man immediately took Violet to PAWS Atlanta after he recognized the stolen dog.

The post stated that Violet was found close to the animal shelter, not far from where the first stolen dog, Emilia, was found. PAWS Atlanta said that it's quite possible that the suspect lives around the neighborhood, and encouraged residents to be "especially vigilant."

There's a $1,000 reward being offered for locating the final missing dog, described by the shelter as:

Princeton, a three-year-old brown and black Yorkshire terrier

Another five-month-old pit bull mix, Emilia, was located safely around 8 p.m. on Friday night after a volunteer at the shelter saw a photo of a puppy on the Nextdoor app that strongly resembled one of the missing pups, and the person who posted it thought so as well.

Their post on Nextdoor had a photo of the dog that read, "This dog has been in my yard for the last several hours and will not leave. It looks like the puppy advertised."

The break-in happened early Friday morning, and the shelter said the man "was caught on film walking through the parking lot" and then "broke into our dog intake building and removed four dogs from their kennels."

The shelter said to be on the lookout for the stolen dogs on Craigslist, NextDoor, Facebook and out in your community. Contact the police and PAWS Atlanta (770-593-1155) immediately found.