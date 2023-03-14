Event aimed at turning teens to queens is taking place in Central Georgia

Parents and teens are invited to the event this Saturday.

Example video title will go here for this video

MACON, Ga. — A local woman is hoping to have a significant impact on the upcoming generation.

Shia Lawrence started Teens to Queens about five years ago to build, uplift and teach young women.

"High school comes with a lot. a lot of people want to be like others, blend in, have the newest shoes," said Central High School senior Amber Lundy.

Along with high school comes pressures from peers, fitting in and even more serious issues.

"I see a lot of violence with fighting with kids and they ruin their reputation," Lundy said.

Many teens share those experiences, but Lundy said Teens to Queens is helping her grow and mature.

"Now I pause and think and I say, 'Let me think before I do this,'" Lundy said. "It may sound like a little but it helps a lot."

Shira Lawrence says she felt as though she missed something when she entered adulthood and didn't want other young women to feel the same.

"I wanted to share with them the resources that are available in their community to help them become the very best versions of themselves," Lawrence said.

Young teens can receive mental health resources through the program and also learn about one of Lundy's favorite initiatves: positive action.

"Basically it teaches them how their thoughts, actions and feelings all work together to help them make the best choices and be the best versions of themselves," Lawrence said.

On March 18, the organization is hosting an event at the South Bibb Rec Center. It's not only for teens, but also parents because it takes a village. Lawrence wants for young people to look to her as a resource, and for teen girls to have another family outside of their own.

"Words cant explain how much they mean to me but we're stuck like this like a family," said Lundy.