FORSYTH, Ga. — On mile marker nine, off Highway 42 South in Forsyth, a slaughterhouse is coming to that grass field.

The owner, Joseph Egloff, says they were close to starting construction up until last month, when a neighbor sent a letter to commissioners, saying the project wasn't following through with the conditions set by the board.

So they brought Egloff back to commission.

"To spell them out in a legal form, and that's what the vote was last night," he said.

Egloff told the board that he thought the main building could be 8,000 square feet, but commissioners meant the entire facility.

"It'll be slightly larger than that building right there. Maybe half of this building, and that building will be about the size that you see," he said.

Commissioners clarified water must come through county water and not from local wells. The meat processing plant is for cattle, sheep, lamb and goats.

Livestock will come in from 7 to 9 in the morning, and three days out of the week, they will accept no more than 10 cattle.

Over the last few months, some neighbors have expressed concerns about his business, but Egloff says many people won't even realize it's there.

"There's a lot of misconceptions when people think about how a slaughterhouse was run 50 years ago. It was very different," he said. "There will be no smells from the slaughterhouse itself or noises or sounds."

A United States Department of Agriculture inspector will be on site every day to regulate health guidelines.

Egloff says the meat-processing plant will draw farmers from all across Central Georgia.

"Once people see what it is, it will be a jewel for the agricultural community in Central Georgia," he said.

After a long uphill battle, Egloff says he's ready to start construction, and the meat-processing plant should be up and running this fall.