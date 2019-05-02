DUBLIN, Ga. — When it comes to dealing with kids who have behavioral issues, parents in Laurens County now have a resource.

Supporting Opportunities Achievements and Resiliency, or SOAR, has helped more than 1,000 kids since they opened in 2015.

Danielle Dunn, a mother of three, says raising her kids isn't always easy.

"I have a little girl [and] she is very bossy, that's one of her downfalls. Instead of getting along with them, she wants to boss them," Dunn said.

That's why Dunn brought her 9-year-old daughter Eillieann to SOAR clubhouse in Dublin. It's a center for kids with behavioral challenges, such as not being able to focus in school.

"Being able to get along with others, being able to respect authority figures, we work on those and show them how to show better behavior," said SOAR Clubhouse manager Mandie Evans.

Evans says children ages six to 18 attend groups led by a certified peer specialist. They help the kids reach their goals and get along with their peers.

"Children here are also engaged in activities that normally, due to behavioral health challenges, [they] would not be able to participate in, as other children," Evans said.

There kids have access to a free meal, a music recording studio, and a certified chihuahua therapy dog named Lyla-Kate.

Doctors or school administrators refer children to the clubhouse. It's resource Dunn and her daughter say make each day a little better.

"[You can come here] for anything. A child may be going through a crisis, just to bring some comfort, and she just lets them know everything is OK," Dunn said.

The clubhouse works with school districts to shuttle in students on vans. If you think this is a service your child you use, you can contact the Community service board of Middle Georgia.