Tampa police giving 'citations' for free pizza to kids caught doing good deeds

"This summer let's encourage our kids to do the right thing," the police department said in a video.
Credit: Tampa Police Department

TAMPA, Fla. — This summer, the Tampa Police Department will be issuing citations to kids — for a free pizza.

Officers who see kids going the right thing will stop them and give them the citation in an effort to encourage positive acts in the community. Plus, who doesn't love a free pizza?

"This summer let's encourage our kids to do the right thing. If you see one of our officers out talking to a kid then they're probably receiving a citation, yes, that's right a citation. A Papa John's citation," an officer said in a video posted to Twitter.

The program began on July 26 and will run through the summer. According to the police department, the citation is good at your local Papa John's store. 

