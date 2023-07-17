Georgia mother empowers youth with her landscaping business

Ashley Street is cutting a new path for young workers across the metro with her lawn care business, TAZ Lawncare.

DOUGLASVILLE, Ga. — A metro Atlanta single mom of five needed a fresh new way to support her family.

Ashley Street cut a path for young workers across the metro with her landscaping business, TAZ Lawncare.

“I am never who anyone expects. It still feels surreal. It doesn’t feel natural yet. I’m still wrapping my mind around it, but it’s kind of awesome,” she said.

Street never mowed a lawn-- until five years ago.

“It was a huge learning experience for me. It taught me how to be frugal, and it taught me how to keep going, even when it seems like everything is against you,” the mom of five added.

Street said her biggest motivator was figuring out how she would provide for her children. However, Street's business soon evolved into a bigger purpose.

Her best friend, Heather, has always been with her even when she was still learning the ropes of mowing. The two are now nurturing young landscape artists who want to build their own businesses.

“I am the only way these kids are going to eat. I am the only way there is a roof over their heads,” Street said.

Street believes it’s time for a change.

“It is such a male-dominated field, and this is the time. This is the time, it’s going to change,” Heather added.

The mother said her business will train teenagers with a “skill that most people aren’t taught.”

She's also teaching her children those skills, helping her family cut an alternative path to independence.

“It has given us so much more freedom, I am able to spend time with my kids. I get to drag them along for this journey,” Street said.

The job gives her a newfound freedom, clearing her way to success.