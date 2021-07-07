Trevon Davidson decided he wanted to help his community feel good. After five months of collecting, he donated 343 pairs of shoes.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Ballard High School alum is back in town for the summer and he didn't return empty-handed.

Trevon Davidson, a student at Tennessee State University, has been collecting shoes since January. When he came home to Louisville, he donated them to local organizations like the Clothing Assistance Program for Jefferson County Public Schools and St. Vincent de Paul.

"I've always been into shoes and I've been blessed," Trevon said. "I know how much it means to provide for my community so it's just something I wanted to do on my own."

Trevon started the project himself, but with the help of the community, he surpassed his original goal of 250 to 300 pairs of shoes. Thanks to extra donations, he was able to share 343 pairs of shoes with people who really need them.

Trevon said something as simple as shoes can help people take a step in the right direction, even if they may have gotten off on the wrong foot.

"Shoes go a long way into someone's self-esteem and it just makes you feel better," he said. "When you look good, you feel good. I'm a believer in that, so just to know that I helped out some people is good for me."

Trevon stopped collecting donations in May because he ran out of room to store the shoes. However, following this year's success, he said he plans on holding a drive like this every year.

