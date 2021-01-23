The election of Kamala Harris as vice president gives women an example they've never had before -- sitting one heartbeat away from the presidency.

MILLEDGEVILLE, Ga. — New to the White House, but not new to women, Vice President Kamala Harris continues inspiring women across Central Georgia.

Mayor Mary Parham-Copelan said, "It was just so spectacular for me... and to be in this moment in time for me."

The first female mayor and the second African American mayor to ever hold office in the City of Milledgeville, Mayor Parham-Copelan says watching Vice President Harris get sworn-in was momentous.

"When I say I cried, I think I rejoiced," Mayor Parham-Copelan said, "I was praying in my head and clapping... and I know people were like, 'What is she doing?'"

The vice president is also already leaving an impression on several Macon high school students.

"This was our first win. Basically, if you're a woman or an African American woman, it just made you feel... It's an unexplainable feeling that we are making history and our voices are being heard," said senior Central High School senior Skylar Poole.

Warner Robins High School junior Christa May said, "Every time I think of Kamala, I think of the vice presidential debate where she was interrupted by Pence. She said, 'Excuse me, Mr. Vice President, I am speaking.' It just shows even though you may not be the one in higher authority, you still have the right to speak up for yourself."

Not only does Vice President Harris inspire them, but she is also a symbol for change and opportunity.

"I have Haitian roots, so just someone from the Caribbean in the seat of power in the government," said Warner Robins High School senior Claudacia Clemmons. "It just felt like a barrier had been broken down."

"She broke the ceiling that many women wanted to do," said Mayor Parham-Copelan."