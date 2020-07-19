x
Vigil for man killed in crane accident held in Cochran

Johnny Stewart died after a crane malfunction outside of a west Macon hotel. Friends and family gathered to remember him on Sunday.
Credit: 13WMAZ

COCHRAN, Ga. — Friends and Family gathered for a candlelight vigil on Sunday afternoon to remember Johnny Stewart, who died in a crane accident on July 16.

Friends say Stewart graduated from Bleckley County High School and was in school for welding at Oconee Fall Line Technical College.

The vigil was held in the high school parking lot at 7 p.m.

According to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, the accident happened at the Quality Inn at 4630 Chambers Road.

Two other people were injured after the motel's sign fell onto workers below.

Bibb Coroner Leon Jones says the accident sent several other people to the hospital.

Investigators from the federal Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which investigates fatal workplace accidents, were called out to the scene.

Credit: 13WMAZ

