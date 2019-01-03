WARNER ROBINS, Ga. — Houston County's Fire Chief Jimmy Williams will be laid to rest on Friday.

Williams died Tuesday from stage four pancreatic cancer.

The Houston County Fire Department says a large attendance is expected, and they've received word of over 80 vehicles to participate in the processional.

The funeral will take place at 2 p.m. at Second Baptist Church with the burial to follow at Magnolia Park Cemetery.