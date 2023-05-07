Woman hit and killed while crossing the street with a shopping cart in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office started investigating a deadly pedestrian collision in Macon. The call came in around 12:42 a.m. Sunday.

MACON, Ga. —

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office says a woman pushing a shopping cart was struck by a car while crossing the street on Shurling Drive.

It happened Sunday, May 7, 2023 at the intersection of Pinehill drive.

The driver of the car did return to the where the accident happened, no one else was hurt.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene by coroner Lonnie Miley, and did not have any identification with her.