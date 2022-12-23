Community helps family of 12-year-old killed in Atlanta shooting during holidays

The grandmother of Zyion Charles, 12, said his family is grateful for everyone's help.

ATLANTA — Following the deadly Midtown shooting, community members gathered to help one family mourn the loss of Zyion Charles.

The 12-year-old was shot and killed Thanksgiving weekend during a dispute among teens. Cameron Jackson, 15, was the second child killed in the shooting.

A charitable app has helped the city to rally around Charles' family and classmates. The app, created by non-profit Purposity, will hand-deliver gifts given by locals to Charles' family.

The trunk of the 12-year-old's grandmother, Sandra Durden, was filled to the brim with gifts. Durden said she is grateful to the school, community and everyone involved for giving back to her family.

"The kids came home and it's like grandma, the school came to us and asked us if we want anything for Christmas and we picked it out," Durden said.

2022 was a hard year for Durden, who mourns the loss of two family members.

"You know I lost child and now a grandson and it's just like heartbreaking," Durden said. "Each and every day that we are still alive. I'm going to honor. We're going to honor Zyion."

Thursday afternoon, community members and parents gathered at the school to help spread the holiday spirit. Purposity founder Blake Canterbury felt a strong need to do something positive for Charles' family.

"The Charles family's story broke our hearts," Canterbury said. "And that's exactly what purpose is about loving on your neighbor. So we wanted, we thought, a simple way to love on this family was to help provide Christmas for them."

Purposity partnered with KIPP Schools to make the gift event possible for Charles' family.

"We are grateful for this ongoing partnership but especially in light of Zyion's loss and the shockwaves it has sent throughout our community," said Deanna Williams, a social worker at KIPP Soul Academy.

Purposity's ongoing partnership with KIPP Schools sparked additional needs from the community, including 19 families experiencing homelessness.