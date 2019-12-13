CONYERS, Ga. — A manhunt is underway for a gunman who shot a person at a plant in Conyers Friday morning.

The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office said someone entered the plant and shot an employee there. The Associated Press reports a statement from Dart said the shooting happened at 7 a.m. and that the building was evacuated as a large police presence descended on the scene.

Deputy Lee Thomas said the building was cleared in the search for the suspect, and authorities are now expanding the search area.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office said a person of interest was identified. They asked the community to stay clear of what is "still a very active scene" as they gather more details.

"Please be patient as we work to obtain more details and information as it relates to this ongoing situation," the sheriff's office said.

Person shot at Conyers Dart plant Dart Container Corporation plant in Conyers.

Schools in the area are on lockdown. Rockdale County Schools said in a tweet that Rockdale County High School, Rockdale Magnet School, C.J. Hicks Elementary and school district transportation offices are on lockdown "due to police activity in the area."

The school system says all students and staff are safe.

Rockdale County says its administrative services offices and courthouse are on lockdown due to the incident, as well.

"Please be safe and stay on alert as the situation is investigated," the county wrote.

This is a developing story.

MORE HEADLINES

Sophie's Nightmare: How a Georgia mother allowed her boyfriend to impregnate her 10-year-old

'They were sitting on the couch together ... and out of nowhere they were murdered'

Moms show up at court to support 'overwhelmed' mom who left son with Down syndrome at hospital