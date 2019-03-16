MACON, Ga. — UPDATE 10:13

Coroner Leon Jones says the wife of the driver, Judy Simmons, 63, died at Navicent Medical Center.

UPDATE: 7 p.m.

Coroner Leon Jones has identified the man as Samuel Simmons, 76.

A man is dead after a wreck off of I-75 in Macon on Saturday.

Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says the call came in around 5:22 p.m.

A man driving a car southbound hit a sign and ran off of the road.

The man died from his injuries and his wife, who was the passenger in the car, is being transported to Navicent Health. She is in stable condition at this time.

