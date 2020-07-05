MACON, Ga. — It's National Nurses Week and 13WMAZ is highlighting some of the heathcare workers on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Connor McMichael is a registered nurse in the cardiovascular ICU unit at the Medical Center, Navicent Health.

"Our unit was the second unit to become a COVID-19 unit and immediately I didn't mind taking care of the patients. It's part of the job and I was prepared and ready to do it," McMichael said.

The 24-year-old says she wanted to volunteer to work with patients who tested positive for COVID-19 before her coworkers, who may have children or medically fragile family members at home.

"If I could be the first person to go and they could still be like staying with patients without COVID-19, I would rather I do it first," McMichael said.

McMichael says she decided to stay with friends and in a hotel. She chose to be away from her family to decrease the risk of exposing them to the virus.

"They know exactly why I'm doing this," McMichael said.

She says she hasn't had any personal concerns about exposure while wearing personal protective equipment.

"It's just about helping people. I really do enjoy, especially when I was an extern, I really did enjoy helping take care of patients, family members, all of it," McMichael said.

McMichael says she'll continue to do what she can to care for coronavirus patients through the pandemic. She was a part of a nursing program in Macon and graduated as a registered nurse in May.

