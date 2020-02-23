COWETA COUNTY, Ga. — Authorities in Coweta County confirm a single-family home has become the site of a horrible tragedy.

Coweta County Fire Chief Deron "Pat" Wilson confirmed that crews had been called to a home on Shell Road on Saturday night.

Wilson confirmed that one man died in the fire. He told 11Alve that no injuries were reported among the firefighters that responded to the blaze.

Maps of the road where the fire happened show a heavily wooded area with homes and residential areas scattered throughout - not far from Tommy Lee Cook Road - in unincorporated Coweta County.

According to Wilson, the driveway to the home was a little hard to navigate as fire crews approached the home.

11Alive's Nick Sturdivant reported that neighbors said an orange glow could be seen in the sky at the time of the fire.

Chief Wilson said fire marshals and state fire investigators are looking for more answers regarding the cause of the fire.

