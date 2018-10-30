FULTON COUNTY, Ga. -- The capture of a fifth Coyote - this one near a local school - has a metro Atlanta community on high alert.

The coyote was captured near Roswell High School and while fairly common in wooded areas, the thought of a family of them moving closer to civilization has neighbors worried. The canines vary in size and can pose a risk to small pets - especially outdoor cats.

Some people who live around the school said they don't want these wild animals to attack children walking to school or waiting for the bus.

"Every year, I get more and more," Trapper Timothy Smith said. "People are going to do something about it."

He's the one who caught the most recent coyote as well.

For those who suspect wild animals are acting abnormally or posing a threat, trappers like Smith can be requested through the Georgia Department of Natural Resources.

