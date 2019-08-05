DUBLIN, Ga. — Main Street Dublin will host a crawfish festival in downtown Dublin this weekend.

The Bon Temps Crawfish Festival will go from 11:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. this Saturday (May 11, 2019).

Liz Coleman with the Downtown Development Authority says the festival is a part of the city's efforts to amp up the events to celebrate the 30th anniversary of being a Classic Main Street City.

Richard Mascaro, who owns Company Supply, is from Louisiana, and Coleman says he knows everything seafood and crawfish. "We were like 'we need to do a crawfish festival with Rich,'" she said.

In addition, the development authority is working with Rob from Deano's Italian restaurant in downtown Dublin to pull everything off.

"Rich is actually on his way right to Louisiana," she said about the preparation. "They're going to catch the crawfish tomorrow morning, and he'll be coming back with them through the night. Anyone 12 and under will get in for free. There will also be activities for kids.

Folks will also be able to get beer throughout the street with the clear cups that will be provided.

The downtown area from Jefferson to Monroe Street will be closed on Saturday, however the shops will still be open.

A $20 ticket to the festival gets anyone throughout the state entry into the festival with a full day of live music, and your first pound of crawfish with corn, sausage, and potatoes.

Click here to visit the festival's official website and purchase tickets.

