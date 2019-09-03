MACON, Ga. — Fire crews in Macon battled two separate fires Saturday afternoon.

Chief Marvin Riggins with the Bibb County Fire Department says the first is a house fire in the 1600 block of Williamson Road.

Chelsea Beimfohr

In the 3800 block of Brenda Drive, there were several vehicles on fire behind a house.

Chief Timmy Johnson says a man was doing yard work and starting burning debris when the fire ran back into an abandoned home's back yard next door.

There were several abandoned cars and a bus that caught on fire.

Easley Nichols

Johnson says the man did not have a burn permit.

No injuries have been reported in either fire at this time.

Stay with 13WMAZ for updates on this story as they become available.