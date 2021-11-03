x
1 arrested, 1 on the loose in Macon convenience store robbery

A warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Rahkon Monkeith Howard in the robbery of the Houston Avenue Grocery Store located at 4315 Houston Avenue.

MACON, Ga. — Bibb deputies arrested one man and are asking for your help in finding a second suspect in the robbery of the Houston Avenue Grocery Store located at 4315 Houston Avenue.

According to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, Monday, two men reportedly went inside the store and took a case of beer and some bags of chips. 

The release says one of the men then showed a gun when they were on the way out and told an employee not to follow them. That's when they ran away.

No one was hurt. 

20-year-old Dontavius Demarcus Wilkins was arrested Tuesday in Houston County on an unrelated charge. He was taken to the Bibb County jail where he is charged two counts of criminal trespass, aggravated assault, and probation violation. Wilkins is being held on a $1,300 bond.

Credit: BIBB COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE

The release says a warrant has been issued for 19-year-old Rahkon Monkeith Howard in connection to the robbery.

This case is still under investigation. If you have any information on this case, you can call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.

