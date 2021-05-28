1 arrested after car chase ends in crash in Washington County

A Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office says no one was hurt.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ga. — One person is facing charges after a car chase ended in a wreck in Washington County Friday morning.

According to a Facebook post from the Washington County Sheriff's Office, Georgia State Patrol was chasing a stolen car when it ended in a wreck in the area of Fall Line Freeway just east of Saffold Road .

The post says Washington County deputies and Sandersville Police are helping to work the accident.

The subject is in custody, and no injuries are reported, according to the post. Deputies are urging drivers to avoid the area at this time.

There is no further information at this time.