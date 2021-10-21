1 dead, 1 hospitalized after father-son shooting in Perry

A father is in the hospital and his son dead after a shooting at the fire department at 1207 Washington Street Thursday.

PERRY, Ga. — One man is dead and another in the hospital after a shooting at the fire department at 1207 Washington Street in Perry Thursday.

According to Capt. Heath Dykes with the Perry Police Department, two men, a father and son, pulled up to the fire department and began to fight over a gun.

The gun went off twice, hitting the father and then the son.

Dykes says the son was killed by the self-inflicted gunshot, and the father was taken to Atrium Health Navicent.