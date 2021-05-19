1 dead, 2 hurt after shooting at convenience store in west Macon

A woman listed in critical condition after she was shot in the head.

MACON, Ga. — One man is dead, another man is hurt, and doctors are working to save a woman's life after a shooting in west Macon at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Macon-Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones says a call came in just after 12 a.m. to the scene on Napier Avenue at Mumford Road.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened at Reliance Food Mart at 3590 Napier Avenue.

A 46-year-old man was found dead at the scene. He reportedly was shot and killed while sitting in his car in the store's parking lot. His identity will be released when the family is notified.

Jones says a 21-year-old woman was shot at least twice, including once in the head. She was taken to the hospital and is in critical condition. The sheriff's office says she was sitting in her car when it happened, too.

Another man was also injured in the shooting. Deputies say he left the scene before they got there and went to Coliseum Hospital for treatment, where he is in stable condition at this time.

Deputies say right now, there's no information on a suspect or what led up to the shooting since the case is still in the early stages of investigation.

Anyone with information about the case can call the sheriff's office at 478-751-7500 or Investigator Deandre Hall at (478) 951-6849.