CENTERVILLE, Georgia — A man is in the hospital after leading Centerville Police on a car chase early Sunday morning.

According to Georgia State Patrol, 26-year-old Jalen Canday was fleeing from a police officer in a 2002 Honda Accord on Georgia 11 around 12:45 a.m. when his car drove off the roadway on the east shoulder.

Canday's car hit a ditch, struck a tree, and then overturned before coming to a rest out of the roadway.

GSP says the car was fully engulfed in flames when a trooper arrived to investigate.

Canday was taken to Navicent in Peach County for treatment.

There is no word on his condition at this time or why he was fleeing from police.

The police department is handling charges against him.

This is a developing story, stick to 13WMAZ for updates.

