One person arrested, another on the run after deputies chase stolen patrol car in Laurens County

LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — One person is arrested and the hunt is on for another Monday morning near Dublin after they crashed a stolen sheriff's car.

In a Facebook post, Laurens County Sheriff Larry Dean said his deputies used a PIT maneuver to spin out a stolen Telfair County Sheriff's car.

It happened just after 2 a.m. on 441 South near Campground Road.

The two people in the stolen sheriff's car ran off.

In a 5 a.m. update, Dean said one person has been arrested, but the second person is still on the run.