1 shot in the chest on Chambers Road in Macon

The sheriff's office says the man is in critical, but stable, condition.

A man is critical but stable condition after being shot in the chest in Macon early Wednesday morning.

A news release from the Bibb County Sheriff's Office says it happened near the intersection of Chambers Road and Eisenhower Parkway just before 3 a.m.

A 30-year-old man was walking on Chambers Road when he heard several shots.

He was hit in the chest. That's when he went to the Circle K at 4775 Chambers Road to call first responders, according to the release.

He was taken to the Navicent Health Medical Center in Macon where he is listed in critical but stable condition.

The sheriff's office says there is no information about a suspect right now.

Anyone with information about the case can call the Bibb Sheriff’s Office at 478-751 -7500.

